Cribbage Club results

Eighteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met at the MVRHS culinary arts dining room to play six games of our favorite pastime. The results are as follows:

First, David Pothier with a 11/5 +91 card

Second, Richard Clark with a 11/5 +69 card

Third, Jack Silvia with a 10/4 +70 card

Fourth, Ron Ferreira with a 9/4 +83 card

Fifth, Roy Scheffer with a 9/4 +78 card

There was only one 24-point hand, by Roy Scheffer. There was one flush in the crib by George Giosmas.

We’re at a new location: Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School culinary arts dining room. Please come and join us for a fun night of cribbage. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start playing at 6 pm, SHARP!