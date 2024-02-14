Poet’s Corner: ‘The Drip’

The Drip

By Georgia Morris

For the third time in two months

water breaks through the ceiling slats

of the downstairs bathroom fan

and you are, this time, happily

making green tea and honey toast

to the tap, tap, tapping that sends

you to the crackers and nuts cabinet

with dread of a small dining creature

the cruel house overseer will

snap with a bait of cheese

and this misinterpretation of the sound

has your soul in turmoil,

but, not enough to stop spreading,

with smug satisfaction, the raw honey

from your up-the-street neighbor

who keeps bees that work your own

garden bee balm and lavender,

thank you very much,

and, your teatime pleasure is

slow to wake to the next scheduled

upstairs delight of the scented

bath … overflowing tub!

You swear to the cruel house overseer

by every sopping beach towel it takes

to mop two stories of flood,

that this disaster will

never happen again, but

you know, by all that is holy, a

brand-new downstairs bathroom renovation

cannot be expected to last

forever

Georgia Morris has lived in Vineyard Haven for 36 years, and has been writing poetry for a lot longer!

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to curator Laura Roosevelt at ldroosevelt@gmail.com.