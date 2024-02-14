Tisbury: High school musical, writing about love, Ukulele Jam, and classic films

Heard on Main Street: It simply doesn’t seem fair that Valentine’s Day kicked off the beginning of Lent.

The M.V. High School musical sounds like a hit. This musical version of “Twelfth Night” opens tonight at 7 pm, also on Friday and Saturday evenings. The last show is Sunday at 2 pm.

You are invited to the Louisa Gould Gallery on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 4 to 5:30 pm, to meet Deborah Colter, view new works, and enjoy refreshments. See “The Winter Blooms” exhibit along with a wide array of works by other gallery artists. The gallery is open Friday through Sunday from 11 to 4 pm, and by appointment.

How was your Valentine’s Day? Wishes or memories could provide a good subject for the online class “Writing About Love,” with Caroline Joy Adams, at 6 pm on Tuesday, Feb. 20. February is the perfect time to write about love — poetry, love letters, memoir, or short stories; anything you wish — on this timeless and all-important theme. Register with the Vineyard Haven library.

I think my favorite Valentine was a “real” card I received from a classmate in fourth grade, when I was 9. It was a delightful surprise, among those small, cheap ones each of us gave and got in batches from our classmates in those days.

Now that I think of it, I don’t ever remember any of the other kids ever getting a real card in school.

So many varieties of flu-type stuff are now common, you may want to consider wearing a mask when joining folks you don’t know for a movie, or picking up takeout. Someone suggested wiping the indoor doorknob after visitors leave your home. Take care of yourself and your family.

My new favorite book isn’t brand-new. But it is a beautifully written novel of family and feelings. It isn’t really a storm story, although the title is “Hurricane Season.” The author, Lauren Denton, is new to me.

Thanks to our select board for choosing to refuse to invite new truck and heavy traffic through Five Corners by not permitting a new heavy transport company to use the SSA dock. Tisbury Towing is doing a good job of bringing heavy loads into our harbor while not adding to these congested traffic areas.

The M.V. Film Society is partnering again with Salvatore’s and the Little House restaurants in our town. Go out to dinner at either restaurant, and then watch a movie with the Film Society at a discount.

Did you know the Edgartown library hosts a Ukulele Jam Session twice a month, every other month? The next one is Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 5:30 pm. Players of all ages and levels are welcome. Brief instruction is included, with an emphasis on strumming and having fun. The group will provide a few extra ukuleles, but you should bring your own uke or other stringed instrument if you have one. The library also has two ukuleles available for you to borrow, using your library card.

The M.V. Playhouse continues Monday Night Movies at 6 pm, $5 cash. Next is “The Sundowners,” and then “Donovan’s Reef.” Tickets are available now for The Wicked Good Musical Revue’s 10th anniversary celebration, March 22 through 24.

You may also want to know that the Film Society is showing “The Way We Were” (1973), with Robert Redford and Barbra Streisand, a love story of when opposites attract, on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 7:30 pm.

Honoring Black History Month, the West Tisbury library has a book sale during February. This is your chance to explore African American history, learn about noteworthy Black figures, and purchase books by Black authors. Cash only.

The Vineyard Conservation Society announced the next Beach BeFrienders outing will be on Saturday, Feb. 24, in partnership with Tisbury Waterways, to clean up the Vineyard Haven waterfront under the full moon. Come to either Owen Park or the Tashmoo opening between 2 pm and moonrise (5:40 pm), and fill up your bag under a spectacular winter sky. Bags and gloves will be provided (or BYO).

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Grace Burton-Sundman. Tomorrow belongs to Izzy Wajda. Happy birthday on Sunday to Carrie Tankard. Peter Palches parties on Monday. Tuesday belongs to Tom Robinson, Benjamin Davey, and Laura Artru.

