Emmett Henry Martineau

Taylor Achin and Philip Martineau of West Tisbury announce the birth of a son, Emmett Henry Martineau, on Feb. 12, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Emmett weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces.

Blake Frances Coye

Linsay Coye and Thomas Coye of Edgartown announce the birth of a daughter, Blake Frances Coye, on Feb. 15, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Blake weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.