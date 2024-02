Despite their loss to Nantucket at TD Garden last month, the Vineyard boys basketball team bounced back, being named Cape and Island league champions and qualifying for the League division earlier this month.

On Feb. 6, the team secured their 13th win of the season, along with the title of Cape and Island league champions, against Cape Cod Academy, 82-32. It is their second year winning, resulting in a 5-1 record.

The team is currently 13-5 and is ranked 12th in Division 3.