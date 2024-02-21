MVRHS swimming Sectionals and State Championships wrap up the season

Earlier this month, MVRHS swimmers traveled to Worcester and Boston for the South Sectional Championships and the D2 State Championships after qualifying for the events in late January and early February.

10 swimmers participated in the South Sectional Championships at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. On Saturday, girls Olympia Hall and Paula Geshke swam in the 100 and 500 freestyle. Geshke made the podium with 8th place in the 100 backstroke. On the following day, boys Andy Carr, Simon Hammarlund, Emmett Silva, Kaua DeAssis, Ronan Mullin, Claus Smith, and relay alternate Anthony Pruciano competed in relays and individual events. The boys 200 and 400 free relays both qualified for the State Championships. Kaua DeAssis swam the 100 free earlier that day, earning the team their only point of the day and qualifying for the State Championships.

The following weekend, 7 swimmers traveled to the State Championships held at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Geshke earned a season best in the 200 IM and 100 backstroke, resulting in an 8th place podium finish. Both swims were new school record times.