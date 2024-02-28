Bad art has found a home

Art is subjective, they say, but sometimes bad art is simply…bad…and that makes it fantastic in its own right. Thomas Edison described genius as 1 percent inspiration and 99 percent perspiration. Artists featured in the Museum of Bad Art (MOBA) in Boston may have struck a different balance. MOBA collects, exhibits, and celebrates art that will not be seen in any other venue (except maybe on Grandma’s refrigerator). Since 1993, the folks at MOBA have collected art from thrift stores, yard sales, sidewalk trash, and even from the artists who create it. They analyze, compare pieces to classic art, and share their holdings with thousands of fans around the world.

On Tuesday, March 5, at 6 pm, the Vineyard Haven library will host a fun and funny presentation on Zoom with MOBA curator-in-chief Michael Frank. Frank’s appointment was partially due to his record of contributing more art to MOBA than any other donor. A professional musician, he lives in Boston.

This program is made possible by the Edgartown, West Tisbury, and Vineyard Haven Public Libraries. Register to receive Zoom login: bit.ly/49iyKEc.