Nominations open for impact grant awards

Martha’s Vineyard Bank is now accepting nominations for its 2024 Community Impact Grants season.

The grant program, now in its fifth year, enables members of the community to vote for a nonprofit they believe had a particular impact in the previous year.

This year, four nonprofits — two in Falmouth and two in Martha’s Vineyard — will be chosen, with each recipient to be awarded $5,000. Local nonprofits are invited to submit nominations on their own behalf; to participate, nonprofits must be a 501(c)(3).

Since its inception, the program has gained popularity and has been awarding more funding. In 2020, $5,000 was awarded to two nonprofits and there were 2,084 votes. In 2021 $7,500 was awarded to three nonprofits, with 5,043 votes. In 2022, $20,000 was awarded to four nonprofits, with 7,646 votes for 37 nominees on Martha’s Vineyard and 11 nominees in Falmouth. In 2023 there were 28 nominees on Martha’s Vineyard and 11 nominees in Falmouth.

Eligible organizations serving the Martha’s Vineyard or Falmouth communities are invited to submit a 500-1000-word essay and optional photo describing how their organization made an impact on the community in 2023. Nominations are due by Monday, March 18.

Nominations will be posted online on Monday, March 25, and members of the public can vote for the nonprofit they believe made the greatest impact on the community in 2023. Voting will end on Wednesday, April 17, and winners will be announced on Friday, April 19.