Oak Bluffs: Bob Marley, Leap Day, Percy Cowen, Ag Fair poster, and Built on Stilts

“The greatness of a man is not in how much wealth he acquires, but in his integrity and his ability to affect those around him positively.” —Bob Marley

I quote Bob Marley this week because I just saw “One Love,” the movie about his life. The story centers around his efforts to put on a concert for healing in his home country, Jamaica, in the mid-70s when the country was in the midst of political turmoil and violence was taking over the streets. In flashbacks, we see Bob’s early life and his start in music. We see the attempt to murder him in his home and the effect that had on him. The performances are fantastic and the story is very powerful, leaving you moved by Bob Marley’s commitment to peace and love. He never lived like a king, he had no real interest in fame and fortune, except in how it could help others. He died in 1981, at age 36, from skin cancer. Yet his legacy and his message remains strong today.

The paper only prints on Feb. 29 once every four years! I wonder how many people will be playing the numbers 02-29-2024 on Thursday? Leap Day should be a holiday, if you ask me. An extra day is a gift to be celebrated!

Friday, March 1, (Rabbit Rabbit) is the date for a special opening reception at the M.V. Museum from 5:30 to 7 pm for the Percy Cowen exhibit “My Own Dearest Jane.” Percy Cowen was an accomplished illustrator at the turn of the 19th century who was drafted into World War I and sent letters and drawings to his wife on the Vineyard from war-torn France that tell an amazing story. Percy Cowen had deep Vineyard roots, he was artist Allen Whiting’s grandfather. The exhibit will be up through May 26.

On Tuesday, March 5, there will be a very special Neighborhood Convention featuring David Two Arrows Vanderhoop and Saskia Vanderhoop who will present “Living on Wampanoag Territory.” You can bring your lunch at 11 am to the Unitarian Universalist Society in Vineyard Haven to hear this powerful presentation.

Calling all artists! The Agricultural Fair poster contest is now open, the deadline for submission is March 31. Artists may use any medium, but only submit original artwork, and no digital submissions. The poster size is 18” X 24” and must state the details for the 162nd Fair on August 15-18, 2024. The winner will receive $200 cash, a four-day pass to the Fair, plus have your work displayed on all Fair promotion and merchandise. Entry forms are available at bit.ly/agfairposter.

Think summer! Built on Stilts is accepting performance registrations for their 2024 shows on August 8-10 and 17-19. Choreographers, musicians, storytellers, poets, comics, circus performers — all are invited to register at builtonstilts.org.

I want to share my experience buying a car online. A truck to be exact —I shopped on Carvana and found a 2022 Toyota Tacoma with very low mileage for a very reasonable price. The website gives you all the information on the car, including detailed photos. Feeling all the way along like it was too good to be true, I followed the procedure to set up a trade-in, financing, insurance, and registration — all online. My husband drove to a center in Norfolk, Mass., to pick it up, where he could also test drive it before sealing the deal. The process went very smoothly and the truck is exactly as described. This was so much easier than going back and forth off-Island to meet with car dealers and try to negotiate, which I was never good at! The last time I bought a car, the salesman was young enough to be my son and I ended up counseling him on his failing marriage, which is not a good negotiating strategy! Anyway, I wanted to share my story for anyone else who is daunted by the car shopping process.

March birthdays begin with Nancie Lucas Meekin and Elizabeth Bonifacio on March 2. They share the day with Mr. Cat In The Hat, Dr. Seuss. Zora Morais, the fabulous hip-hop dancer (among other talents), celebrates her day on March 3. Happy Birthday on March 4th to the one who takes away all our pain, Sue Sanford.

