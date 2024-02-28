Special thanks from Red Stocking

To the Editor:

Once again, our Island community, both near and far, wrapped its collective arms around Red Stocking 2023, our 85th year! The words “thank you” do not even begin to express the gratitude we feel for all of you who supported us this past year. For 2023, we were able to make the magic happen once again for 363 Island children. For this, Red Stocking is eternally grateful.

Special thanks to Father Fedak and the Good Shepherd Parish for their generosity of spirit in enabling us to again call the Parish Hall at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church our home. Huge thanks to the Edgartown Police’s annual Stuff-A-Bus, the Oak Bluffs’ EMS for their annual Stuff-An-Ambulance, and to the many other toy drives and collection locations, and individuals who donated toys. Deepest gratitude to our faith and school communities for their donations, for the knitters and quilt makers who have continued to provide so many children with warm hats, mittens, scarves and beautiful quilts, and to the Tisbury Police Department for all their help on Distribution Day. Tilton’s Rental brought us tents that kept us warm and dry. To the volunteers, a.k.a. Elves who helped move, organize, sort, and fill bags, you were indispensable! And of course, as always, we thank Pat Alley and her army of dedicated shoppers.

We want to thank the Harley Riders of Martha’s Vineyard for all their support collecting toys and donations for Red Stocking for many, many years. What a wonderful partnership it has been! We thank you! You have made Donald Ben David very, very proud! And of course, our deepest gratitude for our exceptional board of directors. We are a small-but-mighty group and we couldn’t do what we do without each and every one of you. Thank you!

It is always our greatest wish and our mission to provide a merry and magical Christmas for the children on Martha’s Vineyard who need us. It is about the enduring spirit and generosity of this Island community. From the bottom of our hearts to the tips and toes of our red stockings, we thank you all for being such amazing elves and keeping Red Stocking in your hearts.

Sandy Joyce, Susie Wallo, co-chairs

Red Stocking Fund Inc.

Edgartown