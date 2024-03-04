Boys basketball bound for sweet 16

1 of 3

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School boys basketball team is headed to the Round of 16 in the state championship tournament after a win over Lynnfield High School 63 – 47 on Saturday.

The Vineyarders had big games from their senior captain, Nate Story, who poured in 20 points, and senior captain Josh Lake — who recently set a new school record with the most points in a single game — who was able to distribute the ball well when he was doubled by Lynnfield defenders.

“I’m really happy with the energy that we came out with,” coach Mike Joyce said after Saturday’s game, noting that the Vineyarders were up by nearly 20 points at the half. Joyce said that was despite the team having rested for over a week since the end of the season. “We found our rhythm early.”

Joyce also noted that Sam Zack had a good game, scoring 15 points. And Tysean Thomas probably had his “best of game of the year” scoring eight points and snagging eight rebounds.

After Saturday’s win, MVRHS now has their sights on a tough Medfield Senior High School team. The game is at Medfield at 5 pm on Tuesday, and will be live streamed by the away team.

“When you’re down to just 16 teams, they’re all good,” Joyce said of the competition. “We’re going to have to play with intention and with focus.”

He said that Medfield is a physical team with good guards and some size.

Medfield is 16 – 4 on the season, while the Vineyarders are taking a 14 – 6 record into the game.