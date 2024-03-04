Margaret E. Keating, 100 years old, of Oak Bluffs, and formerly of Arlington, died on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late James F. Keating; loving mother of Sandra P. Keating and Corinne M. Clark and her husband Scott M. Clark; the beloved grandmother of Charlie Keating and the late Sammy Keating, Haily Clark, and Baily Clark.

Her life work was to care for and love her family. Margaret had numerous friends and interests including gardening, reading, knitting, cooking, daily exercise, and refinishing furniture. She spent her winter in Siesta Key, Fla., and many summers in the family home on Martha’s Vineyard. She adored her Sunday dinners with her family and pups.

The family would like to acknowledge the professional, kind, and compassionate care our mother received from the nursing staff at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Thank you to everyone who helped us through this difficult time.

The funeral services will remain private, and Margaret will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery in Bourne.

For online guestbook and more information, please visit chapmanfuneral.com.