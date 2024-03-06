Court Report: Feb. 16 – March 4, 2024

Feb. 16
Jennifer Peres, Vineyard Haven; 19, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, no inspection/sticker: case closed.
Fabio Dos Santos, Oak Bluffs; 33, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.
Feb. 20
Damien Hathaway, Edgartown; 44, assault and battery on an elder/disabled person, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.
Travis Viera, Edgartown; 23, violation of abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial hearing.
Feb. 22
Jamie Lynn Murphy, Edgartown; 37, assault and battery, assault and battery on an elderly/disabled person: continued to pretrial hearing.
Feb. 23
Leonardo Castro, Vineyard Haven; 27, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration: case closed.
Eric Rowe, Norton; 54, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.
Pamela Barbosa, Edgartown; 20, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, failure to stop/yield: case closed.
Daniela De Souza, Vineyard Haven; 22, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license,
unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.
Fabiana Campos, Vineyard Haven; 45, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Camilly Tonaco, Vineyard Haven; 20, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Flavio Escala, Vineyard Haven; 42, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield: case closed.
Douglass Lopes, Oak Bluffs; 26, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield: case closed.
Camilly Tonaco, Vineyard Haven; 20, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding: continued to pretrial hearing.
Feb. 26
Ronan Depaula, Vineyard Haven; 44, abandonment of a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Paula Ebanks, Vineyard Haven; 44, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.
Matthew Look, Vineyard Haven; 45, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: case closed.
Bryan Cimeno, Falmouth; 29, abandonment of a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.
Nicole Cleary, Forestdale; 41, uninsured motor vehicle, abandonment of a motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: continued to pretrial hearing.
March 1
Luis Da Silva, Edgartown; 39, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: case closed.
Renato Abreu, Town; 46, uninsured motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, unregistered motor vehicle, number plate violation: continued to pretrial hearing.
March 4
Michael Willoughby, Vineyard Haven; 44, left scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.