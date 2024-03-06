Court Report: Feb. 16 – March 4, 2024

Feb. 16

Jennifer Peres, Vineyard Haven; 19, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, no inspection/sticker: case closed.

Fabio Dos Santos, Oak Bluffs; 33, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Feb. 20

Damien Hathaway, Edgartown; 44, assault and battery on an elder/disabled person, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.

Travis Viera, Edgartown; 23, violation of abuse prevention order: continued to pretrial hearing.

Feb. 22

Jamie Lynn Murphy, Edgartown; 37, assault and battery, assault and battery on an elderly/disabled person: continued to pretrial hearing.

Feb. 23

Leonardo Castro, Vineyard Haven; 27, uninsured motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration: case closed.

Eric Rowe, Norton; 54, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

Pamela Barbosa, Edgartown; 20, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, failure to stop/yield: case closed.

Daniela De Souza, Vineyard Haven; 22, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license,

unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.

Fabiana Campos, Vineyard Haven; 45, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Camilly Tonaco, Vineyard Haven; 20, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Flavio Escala, Vineyard Haven; 42, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield: case closed.

Douglass Lopes, Oak Bluffs; 26, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, failure to stop/yield: case closed.

Camilly Tonaco, Vineyard Haven; 20, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding: continued to pretrial hearing.

Feb. 26

Ronan Depaula, Vineyard Haven; 44, abandonment of a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Paula Ebanks, Vineyard Haven; 44, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: case closed.

Matthew Look, Vineyard Haven; 45, uninsured motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: case closed.

Bryan Cimeno, Falmouth; 29, abandonment of a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Nicole Cleary, Forestdale; 41, uninsured motor vehicle, abandonment of a motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: continued to pretrial hearing.

March 1

Luis Da Silva, Edgartown; 39, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with suspended license: case closed.

Renato Abreu, Town; 46, uninsured motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, unregistered motor vehicle, number plate violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

March 4

Michael Willoughby, Vineyard Haven; 44, left scene of property damage: continued to pretrial hearing.