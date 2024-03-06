Cribbage Club results

Fifteen members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play six rounds of our favorite game, cribbage. The results are as follows:

First, Collin Evanson with a 10/5 +48 card

Second, Mary Alice Russell with a 10/5 +27 card

Third, Ron Ferreira with a 9/4 +62 card

Fourth, Jule Vanderhoop with a 8/4 +76 card

There were three 24-point hands, by Mary Alice Russell, George Giosmas, and Ron Ferreira. There was only one skunk (a game won by more than 30 points).

If you would like to join us, please meet us at the MVRHS Culinary Dining Room.

We meet every Wednesday. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and start play at 6 pm SHARP!