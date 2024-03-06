Hone your corned beef skills

By
The Martha's Vineyard Times
-
0
—Brooke Hardman Ditchfield

St. Patrick’s Day isn’t all about green beer. Corned beef is important as well! Curious how to turn an ordinary brisket into corned beef? On Saturday, March 9, from 10 to 11:30 am at the FARM Institute, Chef Charles Granquist of Slough Farm will host a workshop that covers it all — from selecting the right cut of meat and creating a spice blend to an overview on brining, and the best cooking techniques. Plus, you’ll get to partake in the fruits of your labor — a delicious corned beef lunch. Tickets at thetrustees.org/event/408637.

 

