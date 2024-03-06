Oak Bluffs: Signs of spring, P.A. Club, Strong Martha, Parent to Parent, and free VTA

“For there is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.” —Amanda Gorman, “The Hill We Climb”

Amanda Gorman, who will turn 26 years old on March 7, was named National Youth Poet Laureate when she was still a teenager in 2017. She has been listed in Time magazine’s “100 Next” list, and in 2021, she was the first poet to perform at the Super Bowl. She read her original work, “The Hill We Climb,” at the inauguration of President Biden in 2021. Amanda Gorman is what we call an old soul, and a truly gifted artist. I cannot wait to see where her path takes her.

Daylight Savings time begins this weekend! Set your clocks ahead one hour before you go to bed on Saturday, March 9. Then enjoy the later sunset (closer to 7 pm!) on March 10. This change is the one that affects us the most, it seems — especially sleep cycles for children.

I have heard reports of crocuses appearing and pinkletinks peeping! My backyard has been filled with birds this past week, and they appear to be looking for nesting spots. I try not to get too excited for spring this early, because, as we all know, spring on the Island can be a frustrating, start-and-stop experience. But I can’t wait for those long, warmer evenings that are around the corner!

In other good news, the P.A. Club will reopen on March 7, and on Saturday, March 9 you can go back and dance to ESP from 6 to 9 pm. Mo’s Lunch won’t reopen until March 25, but you can bring your own snacks and enjoy drinks from the bar, and your favorite music by Pat Law, Merrily Fenner, Christine McLean, and Chris Seidel.

The P.A. Club will also be hosting MVY Radio’s “Night Out for Nonprofits” on March 16. This is always a fun night, celebrating the many nonprofit agencies that take care of our community. Participating nonprofit staff are invited for a 5:30 pm cocktail hour, and the doors open to the public at 7 pm, with a $20 suggested donation to benefit the M.V. Donors Collaborative. There’ll be live music.

You know, the P.A. Club does so much for our island, besides offering a fun place to hang out, see friends, and hear great music. It also provides scholarships to help Island kids pay for college, and hosts all kinds of community events, from school auctions to memorial gatherings. You can become a member and join the team — just stop in and ask at the bar.

March 9 is Second Saturday with Strong Martha at the library. Learn some new strength-training moves you can use at home from 12 to 12:45 pm in the meeting room.

M.V. Community Services offers a monthly support group for parents of children from birth to 13 with special needs. “Parent to Parent” is facilitated by Jeanine Fitzgerald, and will meet on Monday, March 11, from 6 to 7 pm at the MVCS Early Education and Care Center. Dinner and child watch is provided; please register with Angela Knapp at aknapp@mvcommunityservices.org.

Attention, writers: Nancy Aronie is offering a pop-up “Writing From the Heart” workshop April 19 to 21. The weekend will start with one hour on Friday night, then Saturday from 9:30 am to 3 pm (lunch included). It will wrap up Sunday morning from 9 to 11 am. Total cost is $199; you can secure your spot with a deposit of $100. See details at chilmarkwritingworkshop.com, or call Nancy at 508-274-4286.

Did you know that you can ride the VTA bus for free for one more month? A grant from MassDOT has provided free bus transport here all winter, through March 31. Hop on and ride, take a scenic tour between towns!

March 7 is the day to celebrate Leslie Frizzell and Martha MacGillivray, and to shout birthday greetings across the sound to Lynne Roderick. Ryan Kent celebrates on March 8. March 9 brings birthday hugs for some very cool ladies: Sue Dawson, Linda LaBell, Shannon Rynd-Ray, and Kim Wright Jones. Vicki Ben David White celebrates on March 10, which happens to be the birthday of Harriet Tubman as well. Happy Birthday to James Taylor and Jesse Thomas on March 12. Hopefully, Janet Sylvia will be able to stay out of the kitchen (on the pickleball court) on her birthday, which is the 13th!

