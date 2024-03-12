Island Lip Sync contest planned

A recent event at the Loft in Oak Bluffs - Anthony Esposito

Friends of Family Planning Martha’s Vineyard is inviting the public to perform on stage as part of a Lip Sync Contest planned for later this month at the Loft in Oak Bluffs.

The contest will be held March 22 from 7 to 11 pm and cash prizes of $500, $250, and $100 will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place performances.

There is a $20 admission fee for audience members/judges, and a $30 fee for performers. Performers must pre-register by March 15 by emailing fofpmvi@gmail.com.

All of the profits will go towards supporting Friends of Family Planning initiatives. The group provides access to quality sexual health services, support, and education for the Island community.

