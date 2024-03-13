Edgartown: Spring Fling, Daffodil Time, Paint Party, writing workshop, and candidate forum

I love the extra daylight at the end of the day as a result of changing our clocks this weekend, but I’m discombobulated at the same time. I know my sleep schedule will catch up in a few days, but for right now, I’m definitely off my game.

Spring is in the air, and what better way to celebrate than by attending Donaroma’s Spring Fling Flower Class on Saturday, March 16, from 10 am to noon. Hosted at Donaroma’s Nursery Upper Main Street location, participants will learn to craft stunning spring arrangements bursting with color and charm. Led by their expert florists, attendees will be guided through the process of creating beautiful spring bouquets, perfect for brightening any space or occasion. From selecting the freshest blooms to arranging them into captivating compositions, this hands-on class offers an opportunity to explore the art of floral design. In addition to the creative workshop, participants will enjoy light refreshments provided throughout the event, fostering a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere for all. The price per person for the Spring Fling Flower Class is $115, inclusive of all materials needed to create your masterpiece. Spaces are limited, so be sure to RSVP by calling 508-627-8366 to secure your spot today.

Happy birthday wishes go out to Susan Schofield on March 13, Trish Moreis on March 14, Brenda Redmon on March 15, Juliet Mulinare on March 16, and Renee Viera on March 17.

The Martha’s Vineyard Cancer Support Group is delighted to announce the return of Daffodil Time, an annual event aimed at raising crucial funds to support Islanders undergoing cancer treatment. In-person sales of the daffodils will be on Saturday, March 16, at the following local grocery stores, starting at 9 am: Reliable Market in Oak Bluffs, Cronig’s Up-Island, Cronig’s Vineyard Haven, and Stop & Shop in Edgartown.

Join Jazen’s Art Studio for a special Paint Party at the Polly Hill Arboretum on March 16 at 1 pm. Follow along with Jaz and paint an Arboretum landscape scene that you can admire in your home for years to come. All art supplies will be provided. Space is limited. Advance registration is required. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased on their website, bit.ly/PaintingPHA.

It’s Parent-Teacher Conference season, so there will be half-days at the Edgartown School on March 12, 14, and 19. Be on the lookout for kids when you’re out driving.

Nancy Aronie is doing a pop-up Writing from the Heart workshop, April 19 through 21. The cost is $199. It starts Friday night for just one hour, then Saturday, 9:30 to 3. She’ll make a great soup and hot bread for lunch. The workshop will finish up on Sunday morning, 9 to 11 am. To register, you can mail her a deposit of $100, or Venmo her. Details and more Information are available on her website, chilmarkwritingworkshop.com. If you have questions, call her at 508-274-4286.

The League of Women Voters of Martha’s Vineyard is hosting a Candidate Forum for candidates running for office in Edgartown. The forum will be on Saturday, March 23, from 2 to 4 pm at the Edgartown library. The program is free, and the public is encouraged to attend. This is not a debate. Candidates running opposed will present their positions, answer questions asked by a moderator, and answer questions asked by the public. Candidates running unopposed will have a few minutes to speak and answer questions from the public. The forum will be recorded and televised at a later time, on MVTV Channel 13 and on demand.

That’s all I’ve got for now. Quiet news week. Share your news with me at ggardnermv@gmail.com. Have a great week.

