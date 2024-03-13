Oak Bluffs: St. Patrick’s Day, spring equinox, wellness day, farmer panel, and M.V. Film Festival

“May your home always be too small to hold all your friends.” —Irish blessing

St. Patrick’s Day is March 17, the day to celebrate Irish culture. In my family of Irish immigrants, it was always celebrated in houses that were too small for the number of people who gathered. The dinner was corned beef, cabbage, and potatoes, and there was always enough for everyone who showed up. There was drinking and singing: “McNamara’s Band,” “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling,” “My Wild Irish Rose,” and “Danny Boy” to end the evening. My grandfather would then stand and say, “Best we get to bed, Helen, so these people can go home.” We didn’t realize then how blessed we were to have so many people in the house, spilling out into the hallways and porches, just to be together to celebrate life.

Did you survive the time change to daylight saving time? It is nice to have a longer afternoon/evening, though the later sunrise takes some getting used to, especially for schoolkids. It sure feels like winter might be over, and the first day of spring is Tuesday, March 19. This vernal equinox signals that both the Northern and Southern hemispheres receive equal amounts of sunlight, as the earth’s orbit and rotation cause the sun to pass over the equator. After this equinox, we will experience more daylight than darkness each day until the summer solstice in June.

I have lived through many an Easter snowstorm, though, so don’t start the yard cleanup yet!

The library is celebrating the spring equinox with a day filled with renewal, growth, and wellness. The day will start with “Spring Into Self-Care” at 8 am with mindfulness teacher Jelisa Difo, offering a 45-minute workshop exploring movement, meditation, and journaling practices to usher in the new season. “Adaptive Yoga” will follow at 10:30 am, working on flexibility, balance, strength, and well-being.

All afternoon the meeting room will be transformed into a mental wellness space, with a variety of options, including Reiki, chair massage, henna art, and aura photography.

Women’s History Month is also being celebrated at the library. This month’s book club is being hosted by Bella Morais, and the book is “When Woman Were Dragons,” by Kelly Barnhill. You can grab the book at the library, then join a virtual reading café online to share thoughts, followed by a Full Moon book club discussion from 6 to 7 pm on March 25. See the library website for details and Zoom link.

Congratulations to Donnie Combra on becoming a grandpa! River Michael Combra made his entrance on Feb. 17, in Farmington, N.H., weighing in at 8 pounds, 11 ounces. Parents Kelly and Michael Combra are delighted, and probably exhausted! Donnie is still deciding what his grandfather name will be, but you can call him Gramps for now.

The M.V. Agricultural Society is hosting the second annual Female Farmer panel on March 21. From 5 to 6:30 pm, meet female farmers from across the Island and hear about their farming experience. It will be followed by the Local Food Community Potluck from 6:30 to 8 pm. Bring a dish to share, plus your own plates, utensils, and beverages.

The M.V. Film Festival kicks off its big weekend on Wednesday, March 20. Films and fun will run through March 24. The Grange Hall is the center of activities, including lunch and dinner by Stoney Hill Pizza, with live music. Films will also be shown at the Capawock and here in O.B. at the Strand. I have already picked my films out. Check the website for schedule, tickets, and fabulous menu selections: tmvff.org.

March 14 is Pi Day, the annual celebration of the mathematical constant. The date of 3/14 was chosen as 3,1, and 4 are the first three significant figures of π. Some significant people were born on Pi Day, including Albert Einstein, Billy Crystal, and Simone Biles.

Closer to home, Pi Day birthdays include Lisette Williams, Alise Eve, and the infamous Schilcher brothers: Alex, Duncan, and Nigel. Hope you all have some PI on your birthday!

Happy Birthday to every dog’s best friend, Jeremy Jones, on March 16. Roger Thomas and Sarah Mattson celebrate St. Patrick’s Day birthdays! On March 20, birthday hugs go to Pam Dumont, Kelsey LaFreniere, Dan Townes, and Jeanine DaSilva.

I leave you with one more Irish blessing: “May your heart be light and happy, may your smile be big and wide, and may your pockets always have a coin or two inside.”

