Poet’s Corner: ‘in March, before we leave’

in March, before we leave

By Susan Puciul

1.

winter night in the yard

the moon’s room

her rise welling up through

black lace of oak and beech

seize of crystal

on forest ground

mirrors the stern shine

of starry eyes above

same as knew us

before we were

the filament of our names

2.

last pack of leaves

prowls on ahead

jaws in faint furlough

sense the mercy

of apricity ahead

unleashed from the

rimy teat

in a last hiemal hold

wolverine winds still

shriek behind

3.

a blink will miss

this split second of

lion lying with lamb

slim spindle of hope

as the dead stir

upon a dream of newborn green

soon to subsume our x-ray sight

which knows the dark gallop

lives

and although we resist

will always nourish

Susan Puciul lives in Chilmark, and has been a member of the Cleveland House Poets since 2009. Of the many joys and urgencies of poetry, she finds the nature poem to be a splendid vehicle to help us come to our senses and to “stop the world from going to sleep.”

