Tisbury: State of the Union, Art in the Stacks, ‘Moments in Time,’ book club, and concerts

Heard on Main Street: The journey of a thousand miles begins with a broken fan belt and leaky tire.

Or you could say that the State of the Union event could feel like the journey of a thousand miles.

My husband was always fascinated with politics. I’m sure he never missed a State of the Union speech in his life. Often I’d start out watching and then pick up a book. I rarely felt I learned anything from it. Now I tape it, so I can skip the preshow bits. This year I watched the president’s speech from beginning to end. I was amazed at the long list of things delayed by the lack of action on the part of the House of Representatives.

It shocked me that our elected government members seemed to have just sort of forgotten what they were supposed to be doing in D.C. Even soon after the speech, I could not have listed half of the work that Congress has not acted on yet, mostly because I think it is very important to me and all my fellow Americans that they make these decisions.

The constant threats of delays of funding the government never impressed me, because it has been an issue for many years. Even though my husband was a federal employee, we never much worried that it would drag on. In the past there was always a delay or two. This year is much different; as far as I can see, the members of Congress have forgotten that their jobs are to make our country work as well as it can. Instead, a few with no idea what they are doing are causing problems directly affecting all of us.

I’m glad I watched, though I am scared of what I now understand to be the State of the Union.

Art in the Stacks at our Vineyard Haven library offers new shows by Island artists, to allow artists to show their work and for library patrons to enjoy the art. Artists interested should call the library at 508 696-4210. Currently the work of surrealist painter Bernica Wilcox will be on exhibit through March and April.

The West Tisbury library exhibits black-and-white photographs by Teresa Kruszewski this month. “Moments in Time” has images from Boston, New York City, and the Island. Spencer Thurlow will read from the new book “Is It Poetry?” by Toshiko Hirata on Sunday, March 17, at 2:30 pm. The Climate Book Club meets the 17th at 4 pm to discuss Hannah Ritchie’s “Not the End of the World,” with Nicola Blake, Sue Hruby, and Amelia Smith. Sign up and get a copy at the library.

Enjoy an afternoon piano concert featuring Julian Loida, percussionist and composer, at the W.T. library on Wednesday, March 20, at 4:30 pm. The Jon Bates Band Concert is at the W.T. library on Sunday, March 24, at 2:30 pm, with “Great Ballads and Classic Jazz Standards,” featuring Debbie Major and Steve Riddick, with an inspired selection of classic jazz standards and great popular ballads.

The Martha’s Vineyard Film Festival begins Wednesday, March 20, with five days of documentary features, programs of short films, and discussions with filmmakers, film subjects, and guests. Events are scheduled in the Grange Hall in West Tisbury, the Strand Theater in Oak Bluffs, and the Capawock in Vineyard Haven, as well as a live performance at the M.V. Performing Arts Center in Oak Bluffs. Tickets are on sale now. For more, email info@tmvff.org, or call 508-560-2134.

Heard on Main Street: If you tell the truth, you don’t have to remember anything.

