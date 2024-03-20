Tisbury: Chamber Music Society, M.V. Museum, beach cleanup, and library programs

Heard on Main Street: If a relationship has to be a secret, you shouldn’t be in it.

It is not necessarily a good sign that quite a few members of the U.S. House of Representatives have been resigning. I’d prefer that some of them would begin doing their jobs.

I recently opened a box full of odds and ends, and found some photos that brought back very happy memories. One showed a smiling group of quilters, most of whom have silently left us over the past 10 years. We did have some very good times together, even making a bunch of lap quilts for the hospital back when they began housing elderly Islanders.

The one who took the quilts to the hospital had a lovely story to tell. She said that an elderly woman sitting in a wheelchair was brought into the room and put next to her. So Shirley Adams put a colorful lap quilt on that lady’s lap. With a quiet smile, the woman began gently patting the pretty quilt.

Did you realize that the Martha’s Vineyard Chamber Music Society sponsors a professional ensemble to teach for a week in the island schools? This year it is the awardwinning Thalea String Quartet. Come on Friday, March 22, from 3:30 to 4:30 at the W.T. library for a free concert with them. Enjoy “Carrot Revolution” (Gabriella Smith), “Something Golden” (Andrew Yee), and “Op. 64, No. 5” (Joseph Haydn).

MVM’s oral history curator, Linsey Lee, will share stories and films about Island women from the museum’s oral history archives on Wednesday, March 27, at 5:30 pm. She will feature stories from June Manning on electricity coming to Aquinnah, Anne Lesnikowski’s WW II adventures, and the immigration journey of Mary Paiva Drouin’s mother from the Azores, with insights from sisters Audria and Pat Tankard, Alice Cleveland, and others.

MVM says the museum exhibit about C.F. Giordano and the motorcycle “Voodoo Doll,” built over two years in his West Tisbury shop, is a love letter to art, motorcycles, and to perseverance.

It includes tools, video, drawings, and photographs. Now you are invited to a program of “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Building” with Charlie Giordano on Thursday, March 28, at 5:30 pm, offering a glimpse into the process of building a motorcycle from the initial concept to the final nuts and bolts. There are fees for these.

And you are invited to sign up your kids now for Discovery Days at the M.V. Museum this summer, where they will create, play, and learn together, with changing weekly themes.

The VCS Beach BeFrienders gather on Saturday, March 30, from 2 to 5 pm in Edgartown. Meet at the lighthouse, and then spread out to cover the beaches from there to Fuller Street. Bags and gloves provided. And save the date: the annual Earth Day Beach Cleanup will be Saturday, April 27, from 10 to noon, with an afterparty from noon to 4 at the M.V. Museum.

The Vineyard Haven library has two movies coming up. “Poor Things” at 6 pm on Tuesday, March 26, and “American Fiction” at 6 pm on Tuesday, April 2. You are also invited to come to view the solar eclipse from 2 to 4 pm on Monday, April 8.

On Tuesday, April 9, at 5:30 pm, our library offers “A Love Song for the Vineyard Lawn,” with Vineyard Conservation Society’s director, Sam Look. Learn now to have a lawn safe for ponds, with no pesticides, no chemical fertilizers, and only some watering. Mixed grass varieties and native plantings require less attention. And a Vineyard lawn will always be safe for kids, pets, and wildlife. The “Vineyard Lawns” will be on display through April. This includes a three-panel display (a blue ribbon winner at the fair).

The V.H. library offers free writing workshops with Caroline Joy Adams, two online and one in June. She has a “Haiku Workshop” at 6 pm, Tuesday, April 23, and “Writing About Nature” at 6 pm, Tuesday, May 21. At a recent class, she suggested writing about the changes, big and small, desired or not, that we have experienced in our lives, or are going through right now. In June, Caroline will offer a “Travel Writing” workshop, in person at the library.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out today to Barbara Dacey and Skip Bailey.

Heard on Main Street: When it comes to going after what you really want, don’t take no for an answer.

