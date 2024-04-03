Cribbage Club results

Twenty-three members of the Vineyard Cribbage Club met on Wednesday to play our favorite game. The results are as follows:

First, Mary Alice Russell with a 13/6 +137 card

Second, Samantha Burns with a 12/6 +82 card

Third, Collin Evanson with a 12/5 +132 card

Fourth, Doug Werther with a 12/5 +95 card

Fifth, Bob Hakenson with a 10/5 +67 card

Sixth, Roger Thomas with a 10/5 +63 card

Mary Alice and Samantha both had a GRAND SLAM card. That is winning all six games! Congratulations, ladies!

There were two 24-point hands, by Byram Devine and Doug Werther. There were three flushes in the crib, by Sharon Barba, Byram Devine, and Roy Scheffer.

There were a total of eight skunks — a game won by more than 30 points.

If you play cribbage, come join us on any Wednesday evening. We bring food to share at 5:30 pm, and we start play at 6 pm SHARP.