Tisbury School performs Disney’s ‘Moana Jr.’ this weekend

Tisbury School’s production of Disney’s “Moana Jr.” is playing at the MVRHS Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Friday, April 5, and Saturday, April 6, at 6:30 pm. The 60-minute musical adventure is designed for middle school-age performers, and is based on the 2016 Disney film “Moana.” The cast includes Tisbury middle school students in the speaking roles, and the All Island Youth Chorus, made up of singers in grades fourth through sixth from all of the Island schools as the Ocean Ensemble. Students are led by Tisbury School teachers Laura Bernard, Dianne Booth, Lizzy Bradley, Amy Custer, Sarah Felder, Sarah Harris, and Amy Jones. Tisbury School’s K-8 vocal music teacher, Jessica Sanseverino, is the music director.

Disney’s “Moana Jr.” is a heartwarming stage adaptation of the coming-of-age tale of Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. She and the demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as she learns to harness the power that lies within her. This musical includes favorite songs by Tony, Grammy, Emmy, and Pulitzer prizewinning composers Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina.

“This is an actual dream come true. The past five years have been so challenging for all teachers at the Tisbury School and, of course, for our students also. Finally we are getting back into the driver’s seat and creating something brave and beautiful together,” Sanseverino said.

Tickets for this event are free.