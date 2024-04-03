Tisbury: School play, M.V. Ballroom, clothing swap, library’s piano, and hospice benefit

Heard on Main Street: The pursuit of happiness is the goal of a lifetime! It is never too late to become what you might have been.

As they say, the show must go on. Despite the Tisbury School building project, the students will be putting on the play “Moana” at 6:30 pm on Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6, at the M.V. High School Performing Arts Center. Support the kids and have fun doing it.

Seniors, it’s time to join this Line Dancing Class offered by the Tisbury Council on Aging. Just show up, 9:30 to 10:30, each Monday morning.

How dare the Weather Service even suggest that clouds might prevent clear viewing of the eclipse on Monday!

Don’t miss the M.V. Ballroom Musical Sunday Afternoons at the Unitarian Universalist Society, 238 Main St., Vineyard Haven. Come to dance, or just to listen, with music performed by your local favorites, supported by a grant from the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council. This week: Andy Herr Duo, Sunday, April 7, 4 to 5:30 pm.

Or the Vineyard Haven library invites you to a “Love Song for the Vineyard Lawn” that Sunday, April 7, from 4 to 5:30 pm, with the Vineyard Conservation Society. A Vineyard Lawn uses no pesticides, no chemical fertilizers, and will always be safe for kids, pets, and wildlife.

Our library has many programs available on Zoom as well. To sign up, or for more, email vhpl@clamsnet.org, especially for “Minimizing Food Wastage for Families” at 7 pm Thursday, April 11, via Zoom.

The Oak Bluffs library is partnering with Chicken Alley Thrift Shop, Second Treasures MV, and Act Two, donating a rack each, for another community clothing swap. Bring clean new or gently used clothes in all sizes to the library. Staff will organize. You don’t have to bring clothes. You can take any pieces within reason on Saturday, April 13, from 1 to 3 pm.

Camille Beauzile brings back her popular Pilates Burn class on the first Saturday of each month at the O.B. library with fast-paced music; try it Saturday, April 6, from 9 to 10 am.

Did you know that seaweed is seasonal? You can learn this and more at the O.B. library art gallery reception with artist Kathy Poehler. She will display tiles of different seaweed she uses, and bring fresh seaweed samples. She will tell you how growing up on-Island with a science teacher father created her interest in seaweed on Saturday, April 20, from 1 to 3 pm. Light refreshments.

Would you like to be part of a communal piano recital on the O.B. library’s newly tuned piano? The library invites any pianists who would like to play on Saturday, April 27, from 1 to 3 pm in the meeting room. Each player gets up to two songs apiece. Sign up at 508-693-9433 or oakb_mail@clamsnet.org.

Registration is open for the 30th annual Memorial Road Race and 1-Mile Kids Fun Run to benefit Hospice & Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard. On Sunday, May 26, the 5K Run/Walk starts at 10 am, and Fun Run starts at 9:30 am. Email hello@hospiceofmv.org for more information.

Online advance registration is $30, in-person is $35, and Fun Run is $15. Registration includes a race T shirt (supplies limited). Bib pickup and in-person registration are on May 25, 4 to 6 pm, and May 26, 8 to 9 am, in the lobby of Summercamp Hotel.

Runners can choose a virtual race they run on their own, and send in their times (not eligible for medals). Proceeds enable Hospice (HPCMV) to provide care for patients and families, at home, in the hospital, or in a long-term-care facility. HPCMV is the Island’s preferred resource for end-of-life and bereavement care.

Big bunches of beautiful birthday balloon wishes go out to Janet Holladay on Saturday.

Heard on Main Street: Friends are like balloons; once you let them go, you might not get them back. Sometimes we get so busy with our own lives and problems that we may not even notice that we’ve let them fly away.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.