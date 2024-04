Court Report: March 29 – April 3, 2024

March 29

Marcos Liberato, Vineyard Haven; 25, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, speeding in violation of special regulation: case closed.

Marcos Dossantos, Edgartown; 20, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Marcos Dossantos, Edgartown; 20, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, lights violation: continued to pretrial hearing.

Joao Goncalves DeOlivera, Oak Bluffs; 25, municipal by-law or ordinance violation: case closed.

Sheila Da Silva, Vineyard Haven: 51, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle, marked lanes violation: case closed.

Valcione Rossow, Edgartown; 39, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: case closed.

Adriano Assis, Edgartown; 36, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, failure to wear a seat belt, no inspection/sticker, uninsured motor vehicle, number plate violation: case closed.

Antoniosma Rodrigues, Vineyard Haven; 34, trespassing, breaking and entering for misdemeanor: continued to pretrial hearing.

Giani Dos Anjos Zani, Oak Bluffs; 26, municipal by-law or ordinance violation: case closed.

Brian Frost, Edgartown; 26, assault and battery on a family/household member: continued to pretrial hearing.

April 3

Brian Frost, Edgartown; 26, assault and battery on family/household member: continued to bench trial.