Oak Bluffs: Clothing swap, marathon runners, spring sports, Minnesingers, and Tree Stewards

“Snow in April is abominable,” said Anne. “Like a slap in the face when you were expecting a kiss.” —L.M. Montgomery, “Anne of Ingleside”

Luckily, we did not get the April snow that many on the mainland experienced! But I think we have had our share of rain and wind. March is over, but we’re still waiting for the “.. out like a lamb” part.

School vacation is next week, April 15 through 19. I hope all our teachers and staff have a restful break. Hopefully we will have some actual spring weather, so those of us not traveling can get some exercise cleaning up the yard.

I am sending my deepest sympathy to the family of Jason Brescia, who passed away on March 17, too young and too soon. There will be a celebration of his life on April 27 at the West Tisbury Ag Hall from 4 to 7 pm.

The Oak Bluffs library is hosting a community clothing swap this Saturday, April 13, from 12 to 3 pm. The library is partnering with Chicken Alley Thrift Shop, Second Treasures M.V., and Act Two Second Hand Store, each will donate a rack and help with the swap. You can bring your new or gently used clothing, the staff and volunteers will do the organizing. You do not have to bring donated clothing to shop the swap and take home some pieces. Remaining clothes will be donated back to the thrift stores. Volunteers are needed for this great event, please reach out to Amy Nelson at anelson@clamsnet.org if you can help out.

Best of luck to Vineyarders running in the Boston Marathon on Monday, April 15! Island runners include Donna Creighton, Marylee Schroeder, Mikey Schroeder, Chris Cajolet, Robert Rippcondi, Don Guiney, Jason Patterson, Megan MacDonald, Marcy Bettencourt, Samuel Fetters, Eliska Suryckova, Alyssa Starzyk, Noah Froh, and Abigail Hotaling. Wishing you all an amazing experience!

Spring sports season has begun at the high school. Get out and support our athletes! There are a lot of sports to choose from on the schedule. Our kids are really lucky to have such a rich athletics program and dedicated coaches. Being a baseball fan, I was excited to see high school baseball kick off their season on March 30 with a win against Nantucket. The next home game is April 12 at 3:15 pm, against Barnstable HS. I’ll be there rooting for M.V., with a special eye on junior Wyatt Loughman and senior Charlie Porterfield, both of whom honed their baseball skills in my backyard as preschoolers.

The MVRHS Minnesingers will be on their European tour next week, traveling and performing in Austria, Germany, and France from April 13 to 19. You can livestream their performances, the link is at mvrhsminnesingers.org. Watch for their spring show in May, when they bring their thrilling talents back to the community.

The Oak Bluffs Tree Stewards will be back at work on Saturday, April 20, planting more trees around town. They have 10 trees ready for planting. But they need help! Volunteers of all ages can join the effort at 9 am at Niantic Park. Bring your work gloves. If you don’t think you can help with the shovel, you can still help by bringing snacks and beverages for the crew.

Happy birthday to Carleen Cordwell, Diane St. Pierre, and Newell Isbell-Shinn on April 11. Michael Rebello celebrates his day on the 12th. Kathy Ham shares April 13 with Thomas Jefferson. Happy Birthday hugs to Miss Skyla Blue Zacharski on April 14! Skyla shares her day with Leslie Look, as well as Loretta Lynn, and my grandcat, Sheriff Sylvia. April 16 is the birthday of Jenny Seward, she shares that day with Charlie Chaplin.

