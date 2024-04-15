Sally Ann Bates died on Feb. 23, 2024, at her home in Burlington, Vt. She was born on Dec. 6, 1955, in Summit, N.J., to William and Nancy Bates. Sally grew up in Westfield and Sparta, N.J., and Edgartown, where she attended elementary school. She graduated from high school in East Montpelier, Vt., after the family moved to Berlin, Vt. After graduation, Sally moved to New York, where she worked as an accountant.

Sally had six sisters: Sandra Wood, Jennifer Bates, Susan Walsh, Jill Gardner, Janet Bates, and Lesley Tripp. She was close to her sisters and their families throughout her life, and especially enjoyed the family celebrations with her nine nieces and nephews on hand. They remember her great laugh, playfulness, and thoughtful celebrations of their milestones.

A talented gardener, Sally’s home was always filled with plants. She was also an excellent knitter, and family members enjoyed receiving her pretty hats and scarfs. She was a lively correspondent, and letters from her were treasured. Sally was a kind, generous person with a wonderful sense of humor, much loved by all who knew her.

Sally was predeceased by her father, William Bates, and two of her sisters, Susan Bates and Janet Bates.