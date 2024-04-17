Edgartown: Family Center, Bird Club, Harbor Homes, painting class, and soil health

Rain, rain, go away. Seriously. Go away. We’re tired of you. But maybe the benefit will be gorgeous hydrangea bushes this year, like we had a few years ago. I really have had enough of gray and rain. The sunny days are so much more enjoyable.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to Lindsey Mercier Welch and Meg Archer on April 16, Sam White and Barbara Binder on April 18, Jamie Craig on April 19, and Laura Knight on April 20.

The Martha’s Vineyard Family Center is offering a retreat for expectant parents on April 19, 20, and 21. Join Melissa Larsen, R.N., at the Family Center for a three-part course discussing topics related to labor, delivery, newborn care, and all other concerns of new parents. Food will be provided. Please register at mvfamilycenter@gmail.com. The hours are Friday, April 19 from 6 to 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from 9 am to 1 pm.

“Birding 101” with the Martha’s Vineyard Bird Club is on Saturday, April 20, from 8 to 10 am. Join them at Sheriff’s Meadow Sanctuary in Edgartown for a morning of building your beginning birding skills. They’ll have binoculars to loan if you do not own a pair, or if you want to bring a friend. This public program is free and open to everyone. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Martha’s Vineyard Bird Club was founded in 2021. They believe birding is for everyone, and they welcome anyone, regardless of age, race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation, ability, or birding experience. They watch and learn about birds primarily on the Island of Noepe, Wampanoag lands known today as the Island of Martha’s Vineyard. To learn more about the Martha’s Vineyard Bird Club, please visit the website at mvbirdclub.org.

Harbor Homes, the Island’s shelter, closes on April 20. They will be holding an open house at 9:30 am. You can go see the shelter, meet the staff, and thank them for caring for our Island’s most vulnerable. At 10 am, they will be going on a two-mile walk to show support and empathy for all Islanders facing housing insecurity.

Harbor Homes also invites the community to register for its 365: A Mile in My Shoes Challenge. Visit the website to register and join them for their monthly 365 Walk Together. Each month, Harbor Homes of M.V. hosts a community walk on the Island featuring guests who will share their experiences with and knowledge of the issue of homelessness. On Saturday, April 20, join the Harbor Homes winter shelter director, Lisa Belcastro, for a tour of the Winter Shelter before the monthly walk. Walks are on the third Saturday of every month. Prior challenge registration is not required. Free to all. Please RSVP. Visit harborhomes365.org/walk-together-events.

The Edgartown library is offering an “Acrylic Painting Workshop” with Jennifer Burkin on Saturday, April 20, from 1 to 3 pm. Join professional artist and art educator Jennifer Burkin for a group acrylic painting class. You will create your own painting, inspired by the work and techniques of Vincent Van Gogh. This is a chance to explore your creativity and develop your artistic skills. All materials will be provided, and all levels are welcome, including beginners. Jennifer Burkin has been an artist and an art educator for more than 30 years. She lives in Chilmark, where she creates art and teaches drawing, painting, printmaking, and mixed-media to both children and adults. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library.

On Sunday, April 21, from 1 to 2:30 pm, the Ag Hall is hosting a Soil Health Workshop. In this workshop, soil scientist Alli Fish will discuss soil health. She will cover the basics of healthy soil and how to use amendments and other adjustments to respond to common soil issues. She will also share information on soil testing, including how to conduct testing, where to send tests, and how to interpret the results of soil tests. Free. No registration required.

In the tradition of my mom and Howard Andrews, I’ve been on the hunt for mayflowers. I finally found some in full, beautiful bloom on April 12. Howard and my mom used to compete to see who found them first each spring. I love to keep up the tradition of hunting for them, even though I’m not in a friendly competition with anyone, and it is always a joyous day when I find them. They smell so amazing.

So much is blooming and coming to life right now! Everyday I see new flowers and trees blooming. I was particularly amazed by the color that seemed to burst forth almost overnight at the corner of County Road around Jardin Mahoney’s. The trees in bloom there are just beautiful.

That does it for now. We’ve got an early deadline due to the Monday holiday, so if I missed any of your news, you have my apologies. Feel free to share vacation stories, business openings, and other events with me at ggardnermv@gmail.com. Have a wonderful week.

