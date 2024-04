Get outside! Spring has sprung, or it’s trying to. Birds are singing, flowers are blooming. Join West Tisbury library’s children’s librarian Hannah for family-friendly hikes on Friday afternoons. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult. Free and open to the public. Hikes begin promptly at 3:15 pm, so arrive at Nat’s Farm, 55 Misty Meadows Lane in West Tisbury, by 3 pm. Questions: hburbidge@clamsnet.org.