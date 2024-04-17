Pathways music series brings songwriting, grooves, and garage

1 of 3

On Friday, April 19, from 7 to 9 pm, Pathways’ music series continues with a local duo and two bands. Acoustic-folk duo Setsunai, made up of Kaila Allen-Posin and Laura Jordan-Decker, returns to the Pathways stage after performing at the Pathways annual Women Live event in 2023. Their name in Japanese describes a feeling of joy and pain, a theme that inspires much of their songwriting, as the two women write their way through motherhood and life.

“We love Pathways! They are a hub of creativity and originality up-Island and off-season. It’s amazing. We can be shy about performing, but we jump at the opportunity to be part of one of their shows,” Jordan-Decker said.

Appearing at Pathways the same evening is Allison Roberts & Friends, a four-piece band composed of local Island musicians, Allison Roberts on vocals, Luke Lefeber on bass, Mike Alberice on drums, and Perry Dripps on guitar and vocals. The group’s sound is eclectic and fun, ranging from groove-driven rhythms and funky guitar lines to emotive acoustic originals and tasteful covers.

“The music series at Pathways Arts has created a wonderful opportunity for people to enjoy a wide variety of musicians,” Dripps said. “It’s a pleasure to share a bill with the Outskirts and Setsunai. We’re excited to perform at Pathways, and hope listeners enjoy the music as much as we do.”

Joining this talented lineup, the Outskirts will also hit the stage, performing quirky garage tunes by Jessie Leaman on guitar and vocals, accordion by Jodie Treloar Samson and Lydia Fisher, killer lead guitar by Delanie Pickering, and the solid rhythm section of Jim Orr on bass and Chris Seidel on drums.

“Pathways is a beacon for artists of all stripes. We are looking forward to helping end the off-season with a bang,” Leaman said.

This event is offered free of charge at Pathways at the Chilmark Tavern, 9 State Road, Chilmark. Visit pathwaysmv.org for more information.