Poet’s Corner: ‘The Start of Spring’

The Start of Spring
By Liz Splittgerber
Sweet birdsong begun
Music to my ears
Sky seems much bluer
Creeping phlox appears
Dry garden yearns for
Soaking April rains
Warmer sun rises higher
As sharp cold wind wanes
Green shoots speak boldly
Of greener things
The promise of hope
Makes the soul take wing
The start of spring
Of something kind
Of blooming dreams
That is what I find …
Liz Splittgerber lives on the Vineyard with her husband and three children. She is an avid poet, author, gardener, and photographer, who finds inspiration in the natural beauty and whimsy of the Island.
