Poet’s Corner: ‘The Start of Spring’

The Start of Spring

By Liz Splittgerber

Sweet birdsong begun

Music to my ears

Sky seems much bluer

Creeping phlox appears

Dry garden yearns for

Soaking April rains

Warmer sun rises higher

As sharp cold wind wanes

Green shoots speak boldly

Of greener things

The promise of hope

Makes the soul take wing

The start of spring

Of something kind

Of blooming dreams

That is what I find …

Liz Splittgerber lives on the Vineyard with her husband and three children. She is an avid poet, author, gardener, and photographer, who finds inspiration in the natural beauty and whimsy of the Island.

Poets with a connection to Martha’s Vineyard are encouraged to submit poems to community@mvtimes.com.