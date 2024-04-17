Tisbury: Community discussion, storyteller Motoko, home energy, Earth Day, and jazz film

Heard on Main Street: Sometimes we are so caught up in who’s right and who’s wrong that we forget what’s right and what’s wrong.

It is always interesting to see what the folks in other town meetings get most concerned about. I think we are lucky to meet later in the season, so we can learn about the issues other towns are discussing.

I just realized a bush has grown high close to the house, so it is blocking my forsythia. I can only glimpse a bit of yellow out back. My husband’s elderly aunt used to ask me to drive her around the Island each spring to “see the yellow,” something I haven’t done for a while.

This spring, Vineyard Haven library and CLAMS libraries have partnered to present Cape and Islands virtual community discussions on Zoom. Register at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org. The events will be on Zoom, and our library will also host a group viewing in-person. Can you discuss current events with someone who disagrees? Learn more about current events and listening. Yes, conspiracy theories abound. New skills can keep conversations grounded with civility. Sign up for “Productive Conversations Without Confrontation” on Thursday, April 25, at 5:30 pm on Zoom, and at our library.

Register for “Tales of Now and Zen.” Storyteller Motoko offers humor, charm, and elegance with tales from Japan, as well as personal stories from her childhood in Osaka and as an immigrant to the U.S. Motoko received the National Storytelling Network 2017 Circle of Excellence Award. This program is funded in part by the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council. Zoom at 2 pm Sunday, April 28. Register at vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org.

Also at our library, both in-person and online, learn about how to get a no-cost home energy assessment, rebates for home heating appliances, renewable energy resources, and other incentives available as our Island transitions away from fossil fuels. Bring your latest electric bill or electric account number to sign up in person, Thursday, May 2, from 4 to 5 pm. Or call 508-504-9508. Register at masssave.com/vineyard.

The Vineyard Conservation Society plans the annual Earth Day Beach Cleanup at beaches across the Island, from 10 am to noon on Saturday, April 27. These include Owen Park, Owen Little Way, Lagoon Pond Landing, Lake Street Landing, Tashmoo Beach, and V.H. Harbor in Tisbury. Free lunch for all beach volunteers will be at the afterparty at the M.V. Museum at noon.

The West Tisbury library offers “All That Jazz” with WMVY radio’s Dave Kish on Saturday, April 20, at 3 pm. Dave will discuss and show a music documentary which traces the history of piano legend Oscar Peterson, from his early days as Montreal’s teenage boogie-woogie sensation through his meteoric rise to international celebrity.

You can join the Climate Book Club at the West Tisbury library on Sunday, April 21, at 4 pm to discuss Lyanda Lynn Haupt’s “Rooted: Life at the Crossroads of Science, Nature, and Spirit.” Call the library to sign up and get your copy.

A discussion of “Seeing White on White on M.V.” will be held at the W.T. library beginning Monday, April 29, to explore what is racism and white supremacy. Address these questions with a special focus on M.V. This is an eight-week program that will run through June 16. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up and for meeting times.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Rozetta Hughes, Thomas Green, and Bob Tankard.

Heard on Main Street: Life is too short to wake up with regrets. So love the people who treat you right. Forget about the ones who don’t.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.