Court Report: April 5 – 19, 2024

April 5

Renan Speroto, Vineyard Haven; 22, number plate violation, number plate violation to conceal ID, registration not in possession, uninsured motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with suspended registration: continued to pretrial hearing.

Renan Speroto, Vineyard Haven; 22, speeding exceeding posted limit, number plate violation to conceal ID, operation of a motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, obstructed/nontransparent windows: continued to pretrial hearing.

Renan Speroto, Edgartown; 22, operation of a motor vehicle with suspended registration, state highway traffic violation, number plate violation to conceal ID: continued to pretrial hearing.

Renan Speroto, Vineyard Haven; 22, operation of a motor vehicle with suspended registration, uninsured motor vehicle, number plate violation to conceal ID: continued to pretrial hearing.

Weidisson Da Silva, Edgartown; 24, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding in violation of a special regulation: case closed.

Marcia Dos Santos, Edgartown; 37, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: case closed.

Adenilson Faria, Edgartown; 30, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, speeding exceeding posted limit: case closed.

April 12

Jose Ferreira, Edgartown; 58, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with suspended registration: case closed.

Manoel Goncalves, West Tisbury; 41, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: case closed.

Valter Dasilva, West Tisbury; 57, operation of a motor vehicle with suspended license, failure to stop/yield: case closed.

Douglas Da Silva, Oak Bluffs; 22, unregistered motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker: continued to pretrial hearing.

Daiyuonte Reed, Oak Bluffs; 31, speeding in violation of a special regulation, motor vehicle operator refusal to identify self, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended license: continued to pretrial hearing.

Sheri Pagano, Aquinnah; 57, vandalization of property: continued to pretrial hearing.

Maycon Carletti, Edgartown; 38, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, speeding: continued to plea proposal.