Grab your family and friends and celebrate the 32nd annual Earth Day beach cleanup by helping to collect trash from nearly 30 Island beaches. Volunteers will be there with bags and gloves, or bring your own. If you’d like to sign up as a volunteer to help put beach kits together and pass out bags and gloves, email info@vineyardconservation.org or call 508-693-9588. Free. Saturday, April 27, from 10 am to noon.