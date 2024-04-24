Soup and sammies

1 of 8

7a Foods is a little gem tucked back from the road, next door to Alley’s General Store in West Tisbury. According to their website, 7afoods.com, husband and wife Dan Sauer and Wenonah Madison launched 7a foods in 2010, often using produce from their own farm. Serving breakfast and lunch, 7a is a genuine farm-to-takeout restaurant.

My husband Eric and I hit 7a recently for lunch, and when we pondered the menu board, everything sounded delicious. The menu varies based on the season and availability. Delectables include baked goods, frittata, farm-fresh salads, delicious soups, sandwiches, and a variety of prepared foods.

A young woman named Nordia was working, and I asked her what some of her favorite meals were. “I like the asparagus melt we have on special, and in the summer, I love the chicken salad. If you’re a meat lover, the toasted Italian sandwich is good, and if you’re vegetarian, the fall vegetable melt is good.”

Sanika, another 7a employee, came over and said that she really likes the Liz Lemon, which consists of hot housemade pastrami, turkey, swiss, coleslaw, Russian dressing, and crunchy potato chips — and when it’s available, the strawberry lemon cake. I asked Sanika if she liked working at 7a, simply because I was curious, and also because she and Nordia were sharing some laughs and tossing some pretty smooth banter back and forth.

“Yeah, I really like working here. I enjoy my co-workers, especially this one,” Sanika laughed, pointing at Nordia. Though I know this probably isn’t technically accurate, watching coworkers laugh and joke with one another somehow makes the food taste better.

I ordered the Curried Lentil Soup with Mermaid Farm yogurt and cilantro. Eric ordered Nordia’s suggestion: the Fall Vegetable Melt with Brussels sprouts, parsnips, carrots, cauliflower, honey aioli, and Gruyere cheese on focaccia bread. Of course we wouldn’t dream of skipping dessert, so we also got a peanut butter cookie. While we waited for our food, we looked through 7a’s merchandise. They have a variety of items for sale, including hearty 7a coffee mugs, green metal water bottles, T shirts, a variety of coffees, local gourmet items, and more.

7a doesn’t have seating, but there are benches on the front porch where you can relax and enjoy your meal. We decided to snag a picnic table behind the West Tisbury library across the street, and enjoy the sunshine that had come to visit at long last. As any intelligent person would, we broke into the cookie first. SO GOOD. Soft and moist, with the perfect amount of crunch and large enough for two (or three if you have some self-control).

Both meals were tasty, warm, and comforting on a sunny but cool day. The curried lentil soup was mild, and had a great consistency — not so smooth that you feel like you’re eating baby food, and not too chunky. The vegetable melt was amazing. There was a hint of spice that I’m guessing was from the aioli, and the carrots added the perfect amount of sweetness to balance out the spice. The Brussels sprouts were on point — crispy but not overcooked — and the focaccia bread nearly melted in my mouth. We shared each other’s meals and then Eric came up with the brilliant idea of dipping his sandwich into my soup. Yeah. He’s a smart man. It was delicious.

7a hours: Monday-Saturday, 7 am to 3 pm. 1045 State Road, West Tisbury. Visit 7afoods.com, or call 508-693-4636.