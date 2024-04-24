‘Tales of Now and Zen’ from Vineyard Haven library

On Sunday, April 28, at 2 pm, the Vineyard Haven library will present “Tales of Now and Zen” with awardwinning storyteller Motoko. In this virtual program for adults, Japanese storyteller Motoko offers an afternoon filled with humor, charm, and elegance. She regales us with

hilarious tales from her old country, as well as poignant, personal stories from her childhood in Osaka, and her experiences as an immigrant to the U.S.

Motoko is the recipient of the National Storytelling Network’s 2017 Circle of Excellence Award. A native of Osaka, Japan, Motoko has performed storytelling and mime professionally since 1993. Her appearances include PBS’ “Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood” and a tour with the CarnegieKids in Miyazaki project, sponsored by Carnegie Hall. The awardwinning storyteller trained with master mime Tony Montanaro.

“Tales of Now and Zen” is a travel itinerary to places as strange and exotic as ancient China and the interior of our own heart. Motoko brings us to long ago and far away, then leads us back to ourselves in this moment, as each of her characters reveal their intentions and desires. We learn why a grandmother is strong, why a child is wise, why a warrior is frightened. It is an excursion like no other.

To register for Zoom access, visit bit.ly/48uQiMi.

This program is funded in part by a grant from the Martha’s Vineyard Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency, and by the Friends of the Vineyard Haven Library.