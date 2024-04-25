Edgartown Council on Aging: May 2024

Edgartown Council on Aging

The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.

508-627-4368

edgartowncoa.com

Weekly Events

Monday

9 am: Chair Yoga with Jennifer Fingado

11:30 am: Bowling at the Barn. The last day of bowling for the season is May 20.

12:30 pm: Bridge

Tuesday

9 am: Yoga

10 am: Knitting

12 pm: Tuesday lunch

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

Wednesday

9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty

12:30 pm: Bridge

Thursday

9:15 am Introduction to Tai Chi Qigong with Nan Doty. $10 per class.

10 am: Writing Through

Friday

12 pm: Friday Cafe

1:15 pm: Mah Jongg

May Calendar

Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.

Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 noon. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.