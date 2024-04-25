Edgartown Council on Aging: May 2024

Edgartown Council on Aging
The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.
508-627-4368
edgartowncoa.com
Weekly Events
Monday
- 9 am: Chair Yoga with Jennifer Fingado
- 11:30 am: Bowling at the Barn. The last day of bowling for the season is May 20.
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Tuesday
- 9 am: Yoga
- 10 am: Knitting
- 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
Wednesday
- 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
- 9:15 am Introduction to Tai Chi Qigong with Nan Doty. $10 per class.
- 10 am: Writing Through
Friday
- 12 pm: Friday Cafe
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
May Calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 noon. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.
- May 2: 1 pm, Bingo
- May 3: 12 pm, Please join us for a lunch honoring past Edgartown Council on Aging Board Chairs, Rosemary Cunningham, chairperson from July 2019 – February 2024, and Jay Sigler, chairperson from June 2018 – June 2019.
- May 9: 1 pm, Movie at the Anchors. “Frida,” 2024. 1 hour, 28 minutes. The life of iconic artist Frida Kahlo, told through her own words from diaries, letters, essays, and interviews.
- May 10: Drop-in Tech Help. Every month during the second Friday lunch. No advance registration required.
- May 13: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing
- May 14: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop with Sargeant Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department
- May 14: 12 – 1 pm, Wellness clinic with town nurse
- May 16: 1 pm, Bingo
- May 17: Join us for a Lunch and Learn with Lisa Stewart, Mobility Manager for Healthy Aging M.V.. Learn about recent changes to the Go-go Grandparent program, and other transportation options available on Martha’s Vineyard.
- May 23: 1 pm, Movie at the Anchors
- May 24: Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in May.
- May 27: Memorial Day – The Anchors is closed
- May 30: 2 pm, Come watch the latest episode of “Growing up in Edgartown,” which was filmed at the Anchors during June of 2023.