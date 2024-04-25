Tisbury Council on Aging: May 2024

Tisbury Senior Center

34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven

508-696-4205

tisburyma.gov/council-aging

Rooted in Spring! We offer free coffee and tea all day every day! The center is open Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm.

Weekly Activities

Mondays

9 – 9:45 am: Town Walkers

9:30 – 10:30 am: Line Dancing with Catie

10 am – 12 pm: Knitting Round

1 – 3 pm: Silver Quilters

1 pm: Diabetes Conversation

1 – 3:30 pm: Mah Jong

Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday: 508-774-8618

Tuesdays

9 – 9:45 am: Town Walkers

10 – 11 am: Fitness with Catie

11:15 am – 12 pm: Cornhole

3 pm: Discussion of TS Eliot’s “4 Quartets” with Stephen Powers

Wednesdays

9 – 9:45 am: Town Walkers

9 am: Play Reader with Discussion

1 pm: Ukulele Players with Martha

3 pm: Meditation with Stephen Powers

Thursdays

9 – 9:45 am: Town Walkers

10 – 11 am: Fitness with Catie

12 pm: Lunch. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-774-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.

1 pm: Hula Flow with Shanta

Fridays

9 – 9:45 am: Town Walkers

10 – 11 am: Yoga with Kat

11:15 am – 12:15 pm: Chair Volleyball

1 pm: Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen

Announcements

Monday, May 6, 11:30 am: Bowl and Barn for bowling and lunch

Tuesday, May 7, 11 am – 12 pm: Wellness Clinic

Monday, May 20, 1 – 3 pm: Diabetes Support Monday

Please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TisburyCOA!

Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage.

Please call 508-696-4205 for information on fuel assistance, legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.