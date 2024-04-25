Tisbury Council on Aging: May 2024

Tisbury Senior Center
34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven
508-696-4205
tisburyma.gov/council-aging
Rooted in Spring! We offer free coffee and tea all day every day! The center is open Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm.
Weekly Activities
Mondays
- 9 – 9:45 am: Town Walkers
- 9:30 – 10:30 am: Line Dancing with Catie
- 10 am – 12 pm: Knitting Round
- 1 – 3 pm: Silver Quilters
- 1 pm: Diabetes Conversation
- 1 – 3:30 pm: Mah Jong
- Call on Mondays to make a lunch reservation for Thursday: 508-774-8618
Tuesdays
- 9 – 9:45 am: Town Walkers
- 10 – 11 am: Fitness with Catie
- 11:15 am – 12 pm: Cornhole
- 3 pm: Discussion of TS Eliot’s “4 Quartets” with Stephen Powers
Wednesdays
- 9 – 9:45 am: Town Walkers
- 9 am: Play Reader with Discussion
- 1 pm: Ukulele Players with Martha
- 3 pm: Meditation with Stephen Powers
Thursdays
- 9 – 9:45 am: Town Walkers
- 10 – 11 am: Fitness with Catie
- 12 pm: Lunch. Reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 580-774-8618. There is a $4 suggested donation.
- 1 pm: Hula Flow with Shanta
Fridays
- 9 – 9:45 am: Town Walkers
- 10 – 11 am: Yoga with Kat
- 11:15 am – 12:15 pm: Chair Volleyball
- 1 pm: Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen
Announcements
- Monday, May 6, 11:30 am: Bowl and Barn for bowling and lunch
- Tuesday, May 7, 11 am – 12 pm: Wellness Clinic
- Monday, May 20, 1 – 3 pm: Diabetes Support Monday
Please visit our Facebook page at facebook.com/TisburyCOA!
Please call 508-696-4205 to borrow or donate medical equipment. We have a large supply and ample storage.
Please call 508-696-4205 for information on fuel assistance, legal help, the home modification program, shopping assistance, and more.