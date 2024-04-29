Long-time Gosnold select board chair not seeking reelection

The leadership of the Commonwealth’s smallest town is shifting, with more changes expected in the near future.

After over two decades of service, Gosnold select board chair Gail Blout isn’t seeking reelection this spring.

“I felt it was time someone new should come to the board,” Blout said, adding she has enjoyed working with the various Gosnold officials.

Gosnold’s annual town election is scheduled for May 20, the same day as the annual town meeting.

“I have not heard of anyone running for select board at this point,” Gosnold town clerk Lisa Wright told the Times.

However, someone could still step up to fill the position during town meeting; Gosnold has never used nomination papers. “We allow nominations from the floor at town meeting for all elected positions,” Wright told the Times. “Old school, I know!”

The tiny town of Gosnold encompasses the Elizabethan Islands chain with its central location on Cuttyhunk Island. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the town had a population of 70 in 2020 with a median age of 62.3.

Despite the small pool of individuals Gosnold has to draw from for town governance, Blout was not concerned about a lack of candidates.

“People do step forward to serve,” Blout said.

Additionally, Blout said she expects there will be a new generation of town leaders within the next five years. There’s a group of younger people in their twenties and thirties who want to be more involved in the community but don’t feel it’s time yet to run for office, she said.

Blout said serving on the select board has been a privilege and fun, but also frustrating at times.

“I will miss it,” Blout said. She added that she wanted more time to pursue personal interests.

Still, Blout will be staying involved in the community. She’ll remain on the Cuttyhunk Public Library board of trustees and will serve as president of the Marilyn Snow House Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a goal of serving Cuttyhunk.