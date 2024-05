On Saturday, May 4, from 2 to 5 pm, enjoy a little family fun on Derby Day, while supporting the historic Flying Horses Carousel. Watch the Churchill Downs broadcast of the Kentucky Derby on a big-screen TV. Wear your Derby best, or your craziest hat for photos. Free popcorn and cotton candy will be provided, and you may even win some prizes! Kids $5, adults $20. Oak Bluffs. For tickets, go to bit.ly/VT_FlyingHorsesDerbyDay.