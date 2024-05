In honor of Mother’s Day, photographer Lynn Christoffers is offering free portraits for all grandmothers, mothers, and families. Photos will be snapped in the Children’s Room at the West Tisbury library. Your portrait will be sent to you in a JPEG via email. Bring your mother, grandmother, children, or anyone who is special to you, and help celebrate Mother’s Day. (No pets, please.) This event is free and open to the public. Sunday, May 5, 1 to 3 pm.