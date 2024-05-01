Poet’s Corner: ‘Ocean Eve’

Ocean Eve

By John F. Kriscenski

Waves crash against a silent shore.

Surrounded by barnacles, water, and wind-beaten rocks.

A sky of blue falls

like watery paints

upon a smooth canvas

then recedes so quietly.

A calm — birds screech in the distance.

A crab runs along the shore.

Alone, and frightened by oncoming night.

John F. Kriscenski and his wife Diane have vacationed in Menemsha every year since the late 1970s, except during COVID, which broke their record. He wrote this poem when vacationing here around 1996.

