Build a cheese board

Head on over to the Trustees’ FARM Institute in Edgartown and learn how to build your own cheese board. Morgen of MV Cheesery will share tips and tricks for creating delicious cheese boards at home. Each participant will have an opportunity to taste a variety of cheeses, and to create an attractive, take-home, 9- by 9-inch cheese board (serves 1-3). Preregistration is required; $60/member, $75/nonmember. If you would like to attend but are unable to pay, please reach out to lbrown@thetrustees.org for more information. Saturday, May 11, 10 to 11:30 am.