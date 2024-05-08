Creative writers confer

1 of 3

The Martha’s Vineyard Institute of Creative Writing (MVICW) is holding a summer writers’ conference, starting in May. The summer conference, with weeklong sessions in May and June, brings awardwinning authors from around the world to work with writers of all levels, with the belief that we can all learn from one another. The conference offers classes in fiction, poetry, and creative nonfiction, evening readings, panel discussions, and individualized manuscript sessions.

“I founded MVICW 14 years ago. I wanted to create a supportive environment for writers, and to explore ways to heal the inner critic,” writer and director of MVICW Alexander Weinstein said. “We started with 10 attendees, and we’ve grown to over 400.” Weinstein has published awardwinning fiction collections, and his short story “Saying Goodbye to Yang” was adapted into a celebrated film.

Conference attendees will work with authors and poets in a supportive environment. “Classes run during the day, and there are evening readings. Attendees can also work with faculty, one-on-one, to explore their manuscripts,” Weinstein said. During each conference, “there are panel discussions on the writer’s life, and how to publish your work, with attendee readings at the end of the week.”

Workshops run May 26 – 31 and June 16 – 21. Authors leading the workshops for May 26 – 31 include Samantha Tetangco, poetry; Samrat Upadhyay, fiction; Hannah Bae, creative nonfiction; Christopher Citro; poetry and publishing creative nonfiction; and Alexander Weinstein, the inner critic, the writer, and the slacker, and speculative fiction.

Authors heading up the June 16 – 21 workshops include: Phong Nguyen, fiction; Sarah Nguyen, bookbinding; Su Cho, poetry; Anothony Correale, fiction; and Alexander Weinstein, the inner critic, the writer, and the slacker, and speculative fiction.

Tuition is $2,000 a week. However, MVICW provides fellowships to Island writers 17 and older. Fellowships include two first-place prizes, which cover full tuition, and two second-place prizes, covering 50 percent of the cost of tuition. “Due to COVID, this is our first time back live in two years, so we’re really excited,” Weinstein said.

Summer Writers’ Conference is held at the Vineyard Arts Project in Edgartown. Writers of all levels of experience are welcome. Deadline to apply for a fellowship is May 10. Those not applying for fellowships can register up until a few days before the conference week begins. To learn more and to apply visit: mvicw.com.