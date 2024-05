Gather your birding buddies and put your competition hat on. Mass Audubon’s Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary is holding its 41st annual fundraiser. Teams of birders will set out to spot the most species in 24 hours. If you love birds, this is a great way to show off your knowledge of our feathered friends, while supporting a beloved Island sanctuary. Call 508-627-4850 for more information. Friday, May 10, 6 to 7:30 pm.