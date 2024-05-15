Mile in My Shoes Challenge

Harbor Homes of Martha’s Vineyard runs a winter shelter program from November to April for low-income residents who are homeless or facing homelessness. During the 2023–24 year, 54 guests were first-timers. This Saturday, May 17, Harbor Homes invites the community to register for the “365: A Mile in My Shoes” walk at Lambert’s Cove Beach. “Mile in My Shoes” walks feature guests who share their experiences and insights on the issue of homelessness.

The walk is an hour long, and starts at 10 am. The event happens every third Saturday of the month, and is free to all. Organizers ask that please RSVP. For more information and to sign up, go to bit.ly/4bB4FR3.