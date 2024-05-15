Court Report: May 3-6, 2024

May 3

Mayron Nascimento, Oak Bluffs; 28, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, registration not in possession: continued to pretrial hearing.

Kaique Olivera-Silva, Oak Bluffs; 26, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, registration not in possession: continued to pretrial hearing.

Gabriel Ferreira, Edgartown; 21, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection/sticker, negligent operation of a motor vehicle: continued to pretrial hearing.

Cirleia Dias, Vineyard Haven; 27, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: case closed.

Jose Dos Santos, Oak Bluffs; 34, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, improper operation of a motor vehicle: case closed.

May 6

Virgil Cray, Oak Bluffs; 52, municipal bylaw or ordinance violation, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial hearing.

Virgil Cray, Oak Bluffs; 52, trespassing: continued to pretrial hearing.

Jhonathan Alves, 31, assault and battery: continued to pretrial hearing.