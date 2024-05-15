Edgartown: Electronics disposal, Harbor Homes, piano concert, and plant sale

The Island is definitely picking up the pace these past couple of weeks. More and more businesses are open, and there are a lot of people around. Welcome home and congratulations to the many college graduates who are returning home in the next few weeks.

Happy birthday to Cookie Perry on May 10, Kathryn Antonsson, Charlotte McCarron, Mary Beth Naron, and Nedine Cunningham on May 12, Pia Gundersen and Todd Goodwin on May 16, Jamie Murphy on May 17, and last but not least, my beautiful baby girl, Amelia, on May 20.

Saturday, May 18, is the M.V. Community Services Electronics Disposal and Shred Day, from 9 am to 2 pm. How does it work? Take a look at the price list at mvcommunityservices.org/events/edd to see what items they accept. If you know exactly what you are bringing, you can expedite the process by signing up on their website and paying ahead of time. Otherwise, drive over to MVRHS on Saturday morning, where volunteers will help you tally your electronics, and safely dispose of them for you. Payment is accepted via check or credit card (no cash), and all proceeds benefit both M.V. Community Services and the MVRHS student government.

Harbor Homes of M.V. invites the community to register for its 365: A Mile in My Shoes Challenge. Visit the website at harborhomes365.org to register, and join the monthly 365 Walk Together on Saturday, May 18, at 10 am. Each month, Harbor Homes of M.V. hosts a community walk on the Island, featuring guests who will share their experiences and knowledge on the issue of homelessness. On May 18, the walk will be led by special host Brian Morris. Walks are on the third Saturday of every month, and registration is not required. Free to all.

Saturday mornings are for Active Moves for Kids at the Edgartown library, at 11 am. This class focuses on transitioning beyond basic movement patterns, and onto angular movements, exploring upside down, between the legs, and backward. With different timing, rhythms, and weights of movement, children will learn to self-regulate their bodies and find balance. Geared toward ages 3-5, but all are welcome. No registration required.

Also on Saturday, May 18, is a “Planning for Medicare” workshop at the West Tisbury library at 12 pm, with senior plan consultant William Rowbottom. “Planning for Medicare — Countdown to 65” is a comprehensive worksite seminar that helps people approaching Medicare eligibility understand their health insurance options outside their employer-sponsored coverage, whether they are planning to retire or not. Sign up for this workshop by emailing wt_mail@clamsnet.org.

The Edgartown library is offering a Bach and Schubert piano concert at 3 pm on May 18. Judith Merion will be performing the “Goldberg Variations” by Johann Sebastian Bach, and “Sonata in A Major” by Franz Schubert. Light refreshments will be served. This program is generously funded by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library.

Thursday, May 16, at 6 pm, the Edgartown School will hold its annual Kindergarten Orientation. If you have a child attending kindergarten in Edgartown next year, this is a great chance to tour the school and meet the kindergarten team.

The Edgartown School’s annual Plant Sale will be Monday, May 20, through Wednesday, May 22, from 1 to 3 pm, at the school garden. Proceeds benefit the school gardening program. For information, email marguerite@igimv.org.

Game on! All teenage gamers are invited to the Strand Theatre in Oak Bluffs on Friday, May 17, from 4 to 7 pm, or Saturday, May 18, from 10 am to 1 pm, to play your favorite PS5 sports video game on the big screen. This event also happens on May 24 at 4 pm and May 25 at 10 am. The cost is $5.

Jeremy Jones will offer a six-week course of puppy training sessions on Sunday mornings at 10 am starting May 19 at the Animal Shelter of MV. The cost is $300, cash or check. Checks can be made payable to Jeremy Jones. Sign up by calling 508-627-8662, or by contacting Jeremy through his website at jeremyjonesdogtraining.com.

That’s all she wrote! For this week anyway. Have a great week.

