Electronics Disposal Day coming up

Electronics Disposal and Shred Day is on Saturday, May 18, from 9 am to 2 pm, hosted by MV Community Services in partnership with the junior class at M.V. Regional High School. Dispose of your used electronics in an environmentally safe way, and drop off your old documents for shredding. MVCS provides a price list of items they accept. You can speed up the process by signing up and paying ahead of time. Electronics disposal day is at MVRHS.Volunteers will help you tally your electronics and safely dispose of them for you.

Proceeds benefit M.V. Community Services and the MVRHS student government. For more information go to bit.ly/3UFB9mn.